BULLARD, Texas — Bullard ISD Superintendent Todd Schneider will retire at the end of the month.

The district accepted the resignation Wednesday night.

Schneider has worked in education in Texas for more than three decades, including four years as Bullard's superintendent.

He announced his intention to retire in May but did not offer a timeline in his announced.

Schneider said in an open letter his last day will be August 31.

The letter says the school board will begin to hiring process Monday for a new superintendent.