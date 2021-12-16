Caldwell Arts Academy students flood the streets with holiday spirit

The echoing of over 500 students yelling “Merry Christmas” over holiday music filled the streets outside the campus.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler ISD Caldwell Arts Academy Stars shined brighter than ever on Wednesday morning. Students from all grade levels lined up around the campus screaming, singing and spreading holiday cheer as cars drove by as part of the school’s first-ever “reverse” Christmas parade event.

Inside their cars, parents, family and community members enjoyed the performances of students dressed up in elf, gingerbread man and Santa costumes. Some community members even made repetitive rounds around the campus to get another glance of the show. Others showed up in golf carts while some even walked.

Bobby Markle, Principal of Caldwell Arts Academy, said the event was inspired by a teacher to showcase the performing arts program during the holiday season.

Markle said the event was also conducted to raise support for the National Junior Honor Society service project Arts for Kids, which helps build art kits for children in the hospital.

“We want to spread holiday cheer in the community, but also want to raise awareness that Arts for Kids want to give back,” Markle said. “We also have our Star Band that’s going to be playing a little longer than everyone else, they call that the ‘concert for the people or children,’ they want to give back their music to the community.”