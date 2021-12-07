Foster Middle School conducts "Caught Doing Good" program

The program rewards students for exhibiting acts of kindness on campus.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Foster Middle School has implemented a new program to acknowledge acts of kindness on its campus.

The program is called "Caught Doing Good," and it is led by Officer Gene Duffie. Officer Duffie helps with security on campus and is a former FMS Dragon who has worked at the middle school for over 20 years.

The program rewards students for exhibiting acts of kindness on campus, such as picking up trash in the cafeteria, assisting a teaching with a task, or helping administration prevent student conflicts.

HOW IT WORKS

A staff member turns in the name of the person that they see conducting the act of kindness to Officer Duffie during the week. Then they are recognized during school announcements on Friday morning, then Officer Duffie gives them a reward, such as candy.