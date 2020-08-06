A Change.org petition has been started to rename Robert E. Lee High School in Tyler.

The petition cites the recent protests against police brutality for the timing of the change.

"As such I believe it is inappropriate to continue to allow a confederate soldier be the spearhead for an educational establishment where students of different ethnicities attend," the petition states. "It is perpetuating the notion that black lives are beneath those of white power and it allows racism to flame not only in the school but in our community."

In August 2018, the Tyler ISD school board addressed the possibility of changing the school's name. After weeks of public debate, the school board met on August 5 to vote.

During the meeting, all the members of the board gave passionate schools concerning the name change. Afterward, school board member Aaron Martinez formally introduced a motion to rename Robert E. Lee High School. However, no member of the board would second the motion, making the motion dead.