CHAPEL HILL, Texas — Friday was a day unlike any other for special education students in Chapel Hill ISD.

The district celebrated its fourth annual Special Education Field Day at Bulldog Stadium, transforming the field into stations with a litany of activities for students to participate in.

More than 85 students with disabilities and special needs took to the field alongside the high school’s football team, cheerleaders and other campus organizations.

Special Education Director Joe Bob Hall said the event is more than just a day to play. He said the event helps the students feel a sense of inclusion and being part of the community.

Students participated in activities ranging from a parade to tug-of-war to relays and even a small petting zoo.

Hall said the event would not be possible without the support of the Chapel Hill community and families.

“Some see the disabilities, but on this day we see the possibilities,” evaluation staff administrative assistant Brandy Starks said in a news release.