Chapel Hill ISD to add free GED classes among free ESL classes this fall

The deadline to register for ESL courses is Sept 2. The deadline to register for GED courses is Sept 9.

CHAPEL HILL, Texas — Learning as an adult is great on it’s own but it’s even better when it’s free.

Chapel Hill ISD first offered free ESL adult classes in the 2021-2022 school year. This fall, the district adds free GED courses as well.

Parents who need childcare are welcome to bring their little ones to Wise Elementary while they’re in class, free of charge.

"A lot of our students that have actually expressed that they want to take the initiative and to plan lessons for our students to plan creative activities," said Ellie Perez, parent and family engagement coordinator for the district.

Perez said student volunteers are the child care program’s backbone.

ESL and bilingual program director Jadwiga Mews said this means the world to parents.

"Being able to have that childcare for them is going to be able to alleviate a lot of parents of the fear that they're gonna miss out on an opportunity," Mews said.

Title III state funds cover the bilingual and ESL program which begins Tuesday Sept 6 and GED classes begin Sept 12.

Chapel Hill ISD is looking for more ways to expand it’s free programming with courses covering topics like financial literacy information technology.