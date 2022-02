Chapel Hill ISD School Board calls $125 million bond for May’s elections

The bond will target improvements for all campuses.

Chapel Hill Independent School District Board of Trustees met on Monday, February 14, 2022 to vote for a bond of $125,240,000 to target improvements for all campuses. The bond will be part of the May 7 elections.

The bond is composed of two propositions which include a new Junior High campus, a new Career and Technology Education facility, a Multipurpose Activity Center, a new Transportation and Operations facility, and improvements to all existing schools.

If the bond is passed the current tax for debt services of $0.11 would be increased by $0.3482.

"It has been 15 years since Chapel Hill community has voted to pass a bond," said Chapel Hill ISD School Board President Les Schminkey. "In the Fall of 2021, an assessment of our facilities was completed by Texas Association of School Boards Facilities Services (TASB) and was reviewed by the Long Range Facility Planning Committee made up of community members and district staff. The committee proposed a Facility Master Plan in December which has led us to where we are now, calling a bond.”

This bond proposal is part of a project recommendation list presented by the Long Range Facility Planning Committee to the School Board in December of 2021.

The committee consists of 50 local citizens and staff members that reviewed an assessment of all the district’s facilities which was provided by Texas Association of School Boards Facilities Services.

The committee recommended safety improvements and renovations to aging student facilities in order to accommodate the continued growth in student programs, extracurricular activities, fine arts, athletic programs and the new educational model at the High School called the Academies of Chapel Hill.

The proposal outline:

New Junior High

Build a new Junior High School on its own campus with adequate acreage, circulation, access, and facilities. The maximum capacity is 800 students.

New Operations and Transportation Facility

Build a new operations facility and relocate the following departments to the new facility: Transportation, Maintenance, Child Nutrition, Grounds, Shipping and Receiving, including offices, shops, warehousing, fueling, bus wash bay & parking.

New Career and Technology Education (CTE) Facility

Build a new CTE facility to replace the current CTE facility, with improved classrooms and shop spaces for the 13 career programs offered by Chapel Hill ISD.

Renovate Office and Library, Add Driveway at Kissam Intermediate

Renovate the current library space to allow for the construction of an updated campus entrance with enhanced safety and security features. Build a new and improved parent pickup driveway featuring improved traffic flow. Renovate administrative offices to build a 21st century media center.

Build New Classrooms, Renovate Office and Gymnasium at Wise Elementary

Build six new classrooms connecting to the main building to enhance the safety and security of the campus. Renovate the gym to expand its capacity and upgrade student restrooms, and storage. Renovate the school entrance and administrative offices with a secure entryway and waiting room.

Build New Classrooms, Renovate Gymnasium at Jackson Elementary

Build six new classrooms connecting to the main building to enhance the safety and security of the campus. Renovate the gymnasium to expand its capacity and upgrade student restrooms, and storage.

New Multipurpose Activity Center

Build Multipurpose Facility to provide accessibility for district programs to utilize. The proposed plan would accommodate the continued growth in extracurricular activities, band, drill team, cheer and would accommodate over 500 student athletes including Football, Softball, Baseball, Soccer and Track and Field.

Chapel Hill ISD is planning to host its first virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17, for English speaking community members and at 7:30 p.m. for Spanish speaking community members.

Voters living within the boundaries of the district can vote on two ballot items during early voting on April 25 through May 3, or during election day, May 7.