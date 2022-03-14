Tyler ISD's Clarkston Elementary students celebrate STEAM Day with activities

This year's theme of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, math) Day was "reduce, reuse and recycle."

TYLER, Texas — Third-grade students at Clarkston Elementary School on Friday celebrated the school's first STEAM Day with a variety of activities.

The theme of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, math) Day was "reduce, reuse and recycle."

Students started the day with creating a superhero made out of recycled materials and incorporating different lesson plans in a variety of areas with the base of the created superhero.