Club gives $35K to Kilgore College to benefit local high schools

KILGORE, Texas — Members of the Queen Price Community Garden Club of East Texas have given a $35,000 endowment check to Kilgore College to benefit Overton, West Rusk and Leverett’s Chapel high schools.

Club President Debbie Poole recently presented the check to Merlyn Holmes, executive director of the Kilgore College Foundation, at the London Museum in New London.

Poole also said the endowment is named after longtime Garden Club associate Helen Vaughan, a 45-year member who also has served as club president.

Queen Price Community Garden Club was founded in the 1930s and is named in memory of Mattie Queen Price, a charter member who died in the 1937 London School Explosion.