Tyler Junior College program to meet demand for skilled truck drivers

The truck driving shortage is set to hit a historic high and Tyler Junior College is working to help fill the growing need with their truck driving training program.

The $791.7 billion trucking industry hauls 72.5% of all freight transported in the United States and employs about 6% of all full-time workers, according to a press release from TJC.

Due to current world events, plus the loss of drivers due to attrition, the American Trucking Associations estimates this year the truck driver shortage will hit a high of just over 80,000 drivers.

“Our mission includes providing comprehensive programs that meet the needs of our community. The current truck driver shortage is a challenge within our region, and TJC is prepared to meet that challenge through our truck driver training program," said Brent Wallace, dean of the TJC School of Continuing Studies.