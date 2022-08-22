Tyler ISD Board of Trustees approve to demolish Dogan Middle School

The district spends $132,000 annually to keep the vacant school closed.

The Tyler ISD Board of Trustees voted on the demolishment of Dogan Middle School.

In September 1962, Dogan Junior High School opened their doors to 462 students. The Junior High was named after Dr. Matthew W. Dogan, who was the President of Wiley College in Marshall for nearly 50 years.

Over the years, Dogan Junior High transformed to Dogan Middles School and served students in grades 6-8.

Dogan officially closed their doors to students and is currently vacant.

Tyler ISD spends $132,000 annually to keep the vacant school closed. The annual budget for Dogan is spend on a couple things: property insurance is $11,000, air filter is $600, landscaping is $9,000, utilities is $45,600, maintained and work is $58,000. More money is spend on keeping the school cleaned and (cameras) technology.

The board also took into account the cost to renovate the school to not only put it into use again but bring it up to current city codes.

Major renovations for the school include the roof which is 24 years old, the HVAC system which is 22 years old, and the building itself which is 60 years old.

All of these renovations would cost Tyler ISD 3.2 million dollars.