Don't Mess With Texas Scholarship Contest open for applications

Any high school senior in Texas currently attending public, private or home school and planning to attend an accredited college or university in Texas can apply.

TYLER, Texas — Applications are now being accepted for the Don't Mess With Texas Scholarship Contest for the 2022 school year.

Any high school senior in Texas currently attending public, private or home school and planning to attend an accredited college or university in Texas in the fall 2022 semester is eligible to apply.

Judges will select winners based on the students’ proven results in leading projects or events focused on educating communities about the importance of keeping Texas clean and litter-free.

Presented in partnership with Keep Texas Beautiful, the Don’t mess with Texas Scholarship Contest will award a total of $9,000 in scholarships in May 2022. The 2022 scholarship contest awards are sponsored by Buc-ees and iHeart Media.

“It’s important that younger generations understand they have the power to create long-term solutions that can transform their environment into one that is litter-free,” said Becky Ozuna, program administrator for the Don’t mess with Texas campaign.

Since 1986, Don’t mess with Texas has been educating Texans about litter prevention. The program includes a grassroots partnership with Keep Texas Beautiful, annual “Trash-Off” community outreach events and the Adopt-a-Highway volunteer program.