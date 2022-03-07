Tyler school ranks No. 1 in metro area, top 100 in state for best public high schools

Early College High School secured a spot as one of the top 100 public high schools in the state.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler area school has been ranked as the top school in its metro area and in the top 100 public high schools statewide, according to a recent report.

Tyler ISD's Early College High School ranks No. 1 in the Tyler metro area compared to other public high schools in the latest U.S. News and World Report Best High School Rankings. It also secured a spot as one of the top 100 public high schools in the state.

In total, 1,524 schools were ranked statewide and 17,857 nationally. In addition to traditional high schools, the rankings encompass charter; magnet; and science, technology, engineering and math-focused schools.