East Texas Advanced Academies board delays meeting; more leadership changes occur

Their departures or reassignments followed the resignation a little more than a week ago of Dr. Cynthia Wise, the charter school’s CEO. Little has been said that would shed light on why she left the charter school, which consists of East Texas Montessori Prep Academy, Ware East Texas Montessori Academy, Johnston-McQueen Elementary, Bramlette STEAM Academy, J.L. Everhart Elementary and Forest Park Magnet School. The News-Journal has requested records that might reveal more about what happened and why.