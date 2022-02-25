East Texas Advanced Academies board delays meeting; more leadership changes occur

LONGVIEW, Texas — At least three principals appear longer to be with East Texas Advanced Academies, a charter school district operating within Longview ISD.
Their departures or reassignments followed the resignation a little more than a week ago of Dr. Cynthia Wise, the charter school’s CEO. Little has been said that would shed light on why she left the charter school, which consists of East Texas Montessori Prep Academy, Ware East Texas Montessori Academy, Johnston-McQueen Elementary, Bramlette STEAM Academy, J.L. Everhart Elementary and Forest Park Magnet School. The News-Journal has requested records that might reveal more about what happened and why.
An “amicable separation agreement” between Wise and ETAA showed she would receive a $350,000 lump sum payment, or the equivalent of two years of her salary. Wise had been head of the charter schools since East Texas Advanced Academies was created in 2019.
