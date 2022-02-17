CEO of East Texas Advanced Academies, which oversees six LISD campuses, resigns

Board of directors called for a special meeting on Thursday to discuss naming an interim CEO.

LONGVIEW, Texas — East Texas Advanced Academies will be looking for a new chief executive officer, following the resignation this week of Dr. Cynthia Wise.

ETAA is a system of charter schools within Longview ISD. Little information was available Thursday about why Wise, who has been head of the charter schools since it began operating in 2019, resigned effective Tuesday.

"We had a special called meeting Tuesday night. We accepted Dr. Wise's resignation. She's moving on to greener pastures," said Alan Amos, president of the East Texas Advanced Academies' board of directors. "We were saddened by this move. She has been an outstanding leader for ETTA."