East Texas business creates partitions to help slow spread of virus in schools

While the partition cannot completely stop the virus' spread, it can add another barrier to keep kids separated.

TYLER, Texas — With the fall semester fast approaching, many parents are concerned with protecting their children if they return to in-person classes.

With that in mind, an creative East Texan designed partitions that help to keep students separated at their desks. The partitions divide into sections to separate students for a variety of seating arrangements.

"They work for a variety of things we've seen," Casey Moore said. "We've seen schools order for cafeterias, for small group tables, little kidney shaped tables, obviously for the long desk, they can put them side by side or you know, put one in space, then one."

Moore said the partitions are not 100% effective to protect students from the virus, but it does provide another barrier.

"We're not, we're not scientists here. We're not doctors. We are just a local business family owned, that saw a need and wanted to try to help out," Moore said. "In a time like this, everything being crazy, and everybody's stressed out worried, if something gives you a peace of mind to at least go into a school in an educational setting, then that to me is worth it."