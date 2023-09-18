Jarvis Christian University recognized for international academic exchange program

From 2021 to 2023, the university has welcomed eight Fulbright Scholars from Taiwan, Tanzania, Tunisia, Morocco, Kenya, and Egypt.

An East Texas university has been recognized for their international exchange program.

The Jarvis Christian University has been named a Fullbright Historically Black College and Unversity (HBCU) Institutional Leader for 2023 for their support to the Fulbright exchange program and the students participating in the program.

"Jarvis Christian University is honored to host Fulbright Scholars from abroad for the impact they have in sharing their languages, expertise, and cultures with us throughout the academic year,” said Dr. Glenell M. Lee-Pruitt, Jarvis President. “Our students have benefitted from taking language classes in Arabic, Mandarin and Swahili these past two years, and our alumni, faculty and staff enjoy engaging with the Fulbright Scholars to make their time a true cultural exchange.”

