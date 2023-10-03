East Texas nonprofit helps locals as student loan repayments begin

After three years, the repayment for student loan begins for thousands of loan borrowers.

LINDALE, Texas — After three years, repayment of student loans begins for thousands of loan borrowers.

The repayment of student loans comes at a time when inflation is at its highest. To ease some of the financial burden from inflation and student loan payments, organizations like the Journey Center in Lindale are providing resources to help East Texans.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, more than 3.8 million Texans owe an average of $30,000 in student loan debt.

Nonprofits like the Journey Center, which opened earlier this year, recognize the need and say they’re ready to help.

"Currently, 15 ministries, Christian nonprofits, and organizations help the community in many different areas. All of the services that we provide in the Journey Center are free or at a reduced cost," said Erica Vakis, Director of the Journey Center.

With the help of local organizations, the Journey Center can offer several services like counseling, food, job skill training, financial consulting, and medical support for the community.

"The unique thing about the Journey Center is that we have a ton of people that are all on the same page," Vakis said. "We have one goal (and that) is to help our community."

Texans paying student loans will spend an average of 300 dollars a month on their debt. The Journey Center wants locals to know that even though life can get expensive, their goal is to help in any way they can.

"If we don't have it here then we look to build relationships with other organizations and nonprofits that are doing that work and being able to point them to those resources," Vakis said.

Later this month, the Bethesda Clinic will partner with the Journey Center to offer health care for the uninsured working class.