East Texas school districts are investing in security ahead of the first day of school

A new state law mandates armed guards at each campus, but schools will only get $15,000 to offset the cost.

HENDERSON, Texas — School districts across East Texas are preparing for the start of a new year by investing in additional security measures.

Henderson ISD is putting the final touches to an added layer of security.

"In years past, all of our campuses did not have a buzz in system, so you were able to get inside the campus a little easier in the past," said Shannon Bennett, Assistant Superintendent of Student Operations.

Visitors will now have to identify themselves before they are let into any campus within the district.

Another change happening this school year is the district is joing the guardian program like other districts have across East Texas. The program allows certain staff members to carry weapons on campus.

"We went through a rigorous selection process. We identified some teachers to serve, and they’ve been going through a training program, and they’ll be ready for the first day of school," Bennett said.

"We are not going to let a potential lag in state funding stop us from doing what’s best for our kids. So we’re always going to do what we need to do to keep our kids safe," Bennett said.

These school resource officers are also Henderson police officers working for the school district during the school year.

Over in Jacksonville ISD, they’ve added cameras and intercoms at the front doors as well. They've also added bullet resistant safety film on windows. Longview ISD has placed a similar safety film on its campus windows as well.

"Our district is also looking into reinforcing additional glass as we work with our safety officials here in town to make our buildings as safe as possible," said Scott Fisher, Longview ISD Director of Safety.

In Henderson ISD, they’re allowing parents to be part of the conversation when it comes to school security by creating a safety and security team.