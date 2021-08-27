East Texas schools affected by COVID-19

As the second week of school comes to an end in East Texas, schools are still figuring out how to navigate the pandemic.

TYLER, Texas — As the second week of school comes to an end in East Texas, schools are still figuring out how to navigate the pandemic.

CBS19 has reported to you the many challenges school districts across our region are facing ranging from multiple school closures, mask mandates and virtual learning.

Many school districts across East Texas have implemented multiple changes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

On Monday, August 23, Longview ISD became the first school to implement a mask mandate.

“In the last four days in a row has set a record for positive students and positive staff with COVID-19," said James Wilcox, Longview ISD Superintendent. “We've had one student who's refused to wear a mask out of our 8,000 plus students."

Hughes Springs ISD was one of the first school districts to close its doors after 30 students came to school ill. Causing the district to cancel its’ Friday night football game.

“It's just like it was last year, when you go into it, and you try to prepare the kids and do as much as you can do to get them ready for it, and they're never ready for it, and they just want to play,” said Dale Irwin, ARP Head Football Coach.

Carthage ISD is joining Longview ISD, requiring all students traveling on buses to wear a mask.

When it comes to encouraging East Texans to get vaccinated, schools are now starting to add incentives.

Tyler ISD is offering a one-time 500 dollar incentive to any district employee who gets the vaccine.

While the future remains uncertain for schools across our region, one thing is certain; East Texas School Administrators say that they’ll continue to provide the best resources and materials to ensure safety and success for the students.