East Texas school districts succeeding in engaging students during COVID-19 pandemic

New numbers from the TEA shows most districts in East Texas exceeded state average for student engagement.

TYLER, Texas — Schools across the state are facing new challenges to overcome in dealing with virtual learning, especially smaller rural school districts.

"There have been a lot of hurdles as far as just getting people to go to more of a technology based even on campus," Michael Scott of Alba-Golden ISD said.

Texas has more rural school districts than anywhere else in the country, with some 2,000 campuses considered to be in a rural area, according to the Texas Education Association (TEA).

"A lot of the virtual students [...] needed a device," Scott said. "They have internet through a hotspot on their phone, through actual service to an ISP. But we provided them devices was the biggest request from all of our virtual hunters."

Scott says he is definitely working harder this year to make sure every student is able to have the tools they need to stay connected.

"I knew there were unknowns that I hadn't even thought about that were going to be required of me," Scott said. "It made it hard to plan for what I needed to do because I didn't know what was going to be needed."

About 80% - 85% of students in the district are still attending in-person classes, but Scott is making sure Alba-Golden is prepared just in case that number changes.

"We will have hotspots that are through Verizon that we will put out in the community. And given power outages storms past, those hotspots are charged and they also have a power bank with them as well so that they can stay charged," Scott said. "They will be able to travel to the area churches in places that they have been put to connect to the internet to still be able to get assignments done."

According to the TEA, just over 11% of students statewide were disengaged with their school last year. That means they either did not respond to school request or did not turn in assignments.

"We just all need to stick together and and we will overcome whatever challenges or hurdles via technology education wise that that show up we will make it through it," Scott explained.

East Texas school districts performed well with student engagement when compared to the rest of the state. Gladewater ISD had the lowest rate with 80% engagement. Longview ISD had the highest engagement with 100%.