Elysian Fields ISD chief set to retire, Monica Simmons slated for position

An agreement has been reached that allows EFISD to begin the process of hiring a new superintendent while giving Chapman the “freedom to enjoy a well-earned retirement and pursue other interests.”

Chapman has served EFISD for 41 years, the last 11 of which were in the role of superintendent. He and the Board, in a joint statement, “believe that it is in their best respective interests and in the best interests of the District” to allow Chapman to resign and enter retirement.