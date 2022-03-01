Elysian Fields ISD chief set to retire, Monica Simmons slated for position

MARSHALL, Texas — The Elysian Fields ISD board of trustees recently announced the retirement and resignation of Superintendent Maynard Chapman, effective June 30. Assistant Superintendent Monica Simmons will serve as superintendent after Chapman's retirement.
An agreement has been reached that allows EFISD to begin the process of hiring a new superintendent while giving Chapman the “freedom to enjoy a well-earned retirement and pursue other interests.”
Chapman has served EFISD for 41 years, the last 11 of which were in the role of superintendent. He and the Board, in a joint statement, “believe that it is in their best respective interests and in the best interests of the District” to allow Chapman to resign and enter retirement.
