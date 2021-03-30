Longview ISD to host talk back event for parents

"Conversations with the Super" will provide LISD parents with the opportunity to talk about district initiatives, ask questions, and highlight concerns.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Independent School District will host its "Conversation with Dr. Wilcox" event from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on April 15, at the district's administration building.

"We felt like doing this would give the community as a whole to come forward and ask any question they had on their mind," Dr. James Wilcox, LISD superintendent, said.

Dr. Wilcox says it's going to be an open and honest conversation.

"In addition to myself, there will be other staff from the administration, as well as board members," he said. "It's just a chance to discuss issues relevant to the district in an informal, casual setting."

Longview ISD, like many other school districts, has had to deal first-hand with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wilcox says remote instruction has had a big impact on student learning levels.

"We are going to have to take massive steps to accelerate them back to the level they should be performing at," he said.

Massive steps such as longer school days or a longer school year.

"We'll make an optional they won't be penalized for not attending," he said. "The staff is currently working on ways to incentivize students and parents to participate and the main thing if you want your child to reach and optimize their full capacity this is something you're going to need to have to do."

Due to public health protocols currently in place, anyone wishing to attend in person must abide by COVID-19 guidelines, as only limited seating capacity is available.

To register for the event, click here.

The meeting will also be streamed online via the Longview ISD Youtube channel.

This meeting will also serve as a launching point for another new event, "Longview ISD: State of the District."

According to the district, beginning in the 2021-22 school year, Dr. Wilcox will host the State of the District address at a local venue. The event will feature updates about various programs and initiatives.