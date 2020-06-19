Kilgore College is offering free 4-week intensive college and career readiness classes for non-traditional students.

The program is set to run from July 6 to July 30. The deadline to apply is June 30.

Classes will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays at KC-Longview.

This course will prepare students for college-level and career coursework through intense and rigorous instruction in math, reading and writing.

In response to COVID-19, classes will be structured to maintain recommended CCD guidelines for social distancing and facilities will be routinely sanitized.

Class size is limited, early registration is advised.

For more information, or to complete an application, contact Dorris Baker-Kenney at (903) 236-2005 or dbaker@kilgore.edu. Or contact Betsy Rodriguez at (903) 236-2004 or brodriguez@kilgore.edu.