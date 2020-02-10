Longview ISD celebrates custodial staff with luncheon

School districts across East Texas recognized and celebrated their custodial staff.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Custodial staff from Judson STEAM Academy was celebrated and honored Friday with a luncheon provided by the district.

"It was a wonderful celebration for our six custodians," Melanie Pondant, head of school for JSTA, said.

The staff was served fish and chicken meals and treated with gift bags.

"We got them a little gift and we wanted to provide lunch for them from Catfish King to show them our appreciation," Pondant said.

Pondant says when the pandemic struck and teachers and students were forced out of school, the custodial staff was busy working to ensure the campus was clean and safe for students and teachers upon their return.

"We have been very fortunate here at JSA to have that team of ladies," she said. "We have a night crew and an afternoon crew, and even I will say even after March they didn’t go home, everyone else did, but they were here working."

Vice Principal Mary Taylor says from the students to the teachers, the school is thankful for their hidden heroes.