Longview ISD offers COVID-19 vaccinations to teachers, staff members

Longview ISD has partnered with CHRISTUS Good Shephard to vaccinate employees within the district.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Teachers and staff within Longview ISD who signed up through the district will receive a COVID-19 vaccination Sunday at the Longview Exhibit Center.

"We sent out an email to all of our staff and for those that wanted to sign up for the vaccines they signed up on a spreadsheet," Dennis Williams, assistant superintendent of administrative and pupil services, said.

Williams says the employees who registered to receive a vaccination will get an email or text with information on timing and location.

CHRISTUS Good Shephard will administer the Pfizer vaccine.

"If people are willing to get the vaccine, that's what we've been trying to do is provide opportunity," Williams said.

Williams says there has been a lot of planning in the works to organize the vaccinations.

He says due to the winter storm that process was delayed, however, it allowed more employees who wished to sign up for the vaccine to do so.

"I knew that there was others that wanted it, but because of the delay we opened it back up and we're up to about 400 [people]," he said.

The district will provide two days of vaccinations: March 7 and March 14.

Of the 1,600 people employed within the district, Williams says 400 people have registered.

"I don't know if they received the vaccine from somewhere else or if there's hesitancy," he said. "I can tell you this, just about everybody that I talked to they kept pushing and if they could've had this vaccine a month ago they would've been ready to do it."