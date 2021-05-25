Longview ISD to consider renaming South Ward Elementary School

The Longview ISD Board of Trustees will consider a proposal to rename South Ward Elementary in honor of the district's first Black school board member.

LONGVIEW, Texas — In a special called meeting Wednesday the Longview ISD school board will discuss a proposal to rename South Ward Elementary school to Clarence W. Bailey Elementary, or "The Bailey School."

The school will be renamed after the district's first Black school board member, Clarence Bailey.

Bailey was elected to the board in 1974, four years after the district was integrated, according to Longview Independent School District.

"I was really shocked yet excited to know that they wanted to do that for my father who was really involved in the school district," Sherry Smith, daughter of Mr. Bailey, said.

Smith says as alumni to South Ward she remembers her father as a mentor to many of his former students.

"He loved trying to help people further their education," she said.

The district's superintendent, Dr. James Wilcox, says the school board asked to find a way to honor Bailey's legacy after he passed away on Feb. 14.

"Mr. Bailey left a legacy of service and dedication to students, staff, and families of this district," Dr. Wilcox said. "Our help is that — with this dedication — Longview ISD can show some small gesture of appreciation for Mr. Bailey, and his life of service to our community."

South Ward is one of the oldest schools within the district, which opened in 1934.

Bailey served as a teacher and coach for seven years with the district.

He was born Sept. 25, 1933 in Longview and graduated from Mary C. Womack High School in 1950.

Bailey earned a Bachelor of Science degree in physical education and biology from Wiley College in Marshall.

He also earned his master's degree psychology and counseling from Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.

"If they look at the things that he involved himself in civically with the community and everything," Smith said. "I just believe, if they would look at his track record, and ask questions about him, I believe they would be proud and honored to go to a school that would be named after him."

If approved by the board, a dedication is set for later this summer.

The Longview ISD school board will meet at a virtual special meeting of the Board of Trustees at 12 p.m. on May 26 in the boardroom of the Education Support Center (ESC), 1301 E. Young St., Longview, Texas.