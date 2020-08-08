Longview schools preparing substitute teachers for school during pandemic

While districts have posted a need for substitutes on social media, most say they will have a sufficient supply.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Substitute teachers in Longview schools will have to grapple with more than filling in for lessons when school starts.

Safety protocols are being prepared and adjusted for the school year during the COVID-19 pandemic to prevent the spread of the virus, and substitutes are being trained in the new procedures.

While districts have posted a need for substitutes on social media, most say they will have a sufficient supply.