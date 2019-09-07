Few things can have the affect on a child quite like a book. It opens them to new vocabulary as well as new worlds.

It brings to life the imagination that is so important in a child's development.

If you're looking for the right book to help, maybe some of the folks here at CBS19 can help.

Chief Meteorologist Joel Barnes - Ralph S. Mouse

"When I was a kid I really loved the Ralph S. Mouse books by Beverly Cleary. They’re about a mouse who can talk (but only to certain people). Plus he rides a motorcycle! They’re lots of fun."

Meteorologist Michael Behrens

"Stuart Little was my favorite! It’s about a mouse (or maybe a human?) who goes on many adventures! Plus he drives around in a toy car, which I still think is pretty cool."

