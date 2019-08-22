LONGVIEW, Texas — More than 50 LeTourneau University from around the world explored Longview Wednesday to check out their new home away from home.

The students enjoyed some the city's restaurants, craft stories and museums.

The students came to the university for a variety of reasons.

"I decided to come to LeTourneau because of the good engineering background and because it's Christian based," Susana Acquah from Ghana said.

"I wanted to experience another country and my home university has an exchange program, and that is how I got to LeTourneau," computer science student Yannik Mahlau, of Germany, said.

Other countries represented by students at LeTourneau this year including China, India and South Korea.