Education

Marshall names Alvarez as new HFC/AD

Former Cuero's coach with 24 years of experience and a record of 193-93 is ready to make an impact at Marshall.

MARSHALL, Texas — A new era is in underway in Marshall as Jack Alvarez has been named the MISD’s new athletic director and head football coach of the Mavericks.

“First of all, we had some fantastic applicants,” MISD superintendent Dr. Richele Langley said.

“The thing that stood out truly was his resume. He’s got a state ring on right now. He’s also gone to the semifinals and also the thing that really stood out in the interview was his leadership as athletic director. The people I’ve talked to have said that not only is he great at being a head football coach, he’s also great at leading all the athletic programs. Marshall sports are huge. We’ve got sports, fine arts and of course obviously academics but sports are huge. He can lead boys and girls in all sports and that’s what put him over the top.”

