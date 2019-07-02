GLADEWATER, Texas — Gladewater ISD announced the district will cancel classes Friday due to illness.

The district reported they experienced a high number of teacher and student absences. The district had already canceled classes Thursday due to a power outage.

March 7 will now be a full day of school as a make up day.

While classes are cancel, the district will sanitize all building and buses.

