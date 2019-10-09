GLADEWATER, Texas — Students at Gladewater High School now can gain skills for the workforce, thanks to a partnership with Gladewater ISD and the Gladewater Economic Development Corp.

GEDCO is providing funding and space for students to take a class in metal fabrication and machining, Executive Director Robert Johnson said. In the future, it hopes to add such programs as welding and nursing.

“It’s great to work closely with the school on this endeavor so we can help our business community get people that are work-ready,” Johnson said. “Not everybody goes to college. Some people pursue vocational degrees and are looking to just develop those skills.”

You can read more about this story from our news partners at the Longview News-Journal.