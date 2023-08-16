Gladewater Middle School offers unique mental health resources for students

Gladewater Middle School is aiming to make hard days a little easier for students with their 'Handle with Care' system.

GLADEWATER, Texas — The start of a new school year can be exciting for some students, but for others it can be stressful and difficult to manage. Gladewater Middle School is aiming to make these hard days a little easier for students.

"Well, we see students every day coming in and they have that look on their face. We know something is going on," said Kacy Rodgers, a counselor at Gladewater Middle School.

In 2020, the "Handle with Care" system was implemented at Gladewater Middle School. Parents can email a counselor saying their child has had a tough morning, weekend, or whatever the case, with the subject line "Handle with Care." Teachers will know that the child may need extra patience or some extra help.

"We are so blessed by the staff at Gladewater Middle School, they really love these children. They take them to heart and care for them all the time, just as if they were their own," said Becky Lenham, the principal at Gladewater Middle School.

The online reaction from the community and parents has been encouraging.

"I mean, we’ve gone from 20 likes, you know a few shares from staff members to it has exploded," Rodgers said. "I was completely shocked, and I’m like ‘did y’all see this?’ because I was blown away by the reaction on Facebook this year."

The Facebook post is just two days old, but it boasts nearly 70 comments and more than one-thousand shares. The consensus is the same, parents love the idea. They appreciate the care and attention their child at home is being matched in school. But for Rodgers, that’s just the way things should be.