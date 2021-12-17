Chapel Hill ISD hosts grand opening of "Shops on the Hill"

Attendees could purchase student-made items such as food & drinks from the culinary department, welding items, construction, flower arrangements and Christmas cards.

CHAPEL HILL, Texas — Students of Chapel Hill ISD’s Career and Technology Center showcased their best work Wednesday at the grand opening of “Shops on the Hill,” a shopping experience event showcasing 13 different pathways.

During the event, attendees could purchase student-made items such as food and drinks from the culinary department, welding items, construction, flower arrangements and Christmas cards and tags.

Other services that were offered at the grand opening were grooming services for dogs and beauty services from the cosmetology department, such as pedicures and manicures.

Other student programs included health care assistance, cyber squad, clothing design and Texas Association of Future Educators daycare.