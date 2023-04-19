Overton ISD issues precautionary lock down due to distant gunfire

Officials determined the sound came from a source over a quarter mile southeast of the campus.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

OVERTON, Texas — Overton ISD campuses were under a precautionary lock down in response to the sound of gunfire in the area Wednesday afternoon.

According to an Overton ISD Facebook post, the district went under a lock-down due to a gunfire noise from an undetermined location.

Overton ISD's school resource officer and local law enforcements responded and determined there was no threat on campus. Officials determined the sound came from a source over a quarter mile southeast of the campus.

Overton ISD released students and buses 10 minutes later than normal after officials determined the area was safe.