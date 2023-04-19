Overton ISD issues precautionary lock down due to distant gunfire

OVERTON, Texas — Overton ISD campuses were under a precautionary lock down in response to the sound of gunfire in the area Wednesday afternoon.
According to an Overton ISD Facebook post, the district went under a lock-down due to a gunfire noise from an undetermined location.
Overton ISD's school resource officer and local law enforcements responded and determined there was no threat on campus. Officials determined the sound came from a source over a quarter mile southeast of the campus.
Overton ISD released students and buses 10 minutes later than normal after officials determined the area was safe.
Officials that responded to this situation was the Overton Police Department, Rusk County, and Smith County Sheriff's Offices.