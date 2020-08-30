Hemphill ISD to remain closed Monday due to Hurricane Laura damage

The district plans to return to class on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

HEMPHILL, Texas — Hemphill ISD will remain closed Monday due to damage caused by Hurricane Laura Thursday morning.

The district plans to reopen Tuesday, Sept. 8. However, the district says the date is tentative at this time.

The district originally closed Wednesday in preparation for the storm. The district said it would remain closed until Monday. However, the district said Saturday there was no internet while preparing for a school board meeting in the evening.