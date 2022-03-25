Sparks will fly: High school students earn welding certifications at LeTourneau University event

About 120 students from Longview High School, Shelbyville, Columbus, the Houston area and “all over” came to get certified and take part in the competition.

LONGVIEW, Texas — More than 100 high school students were at LeTourneau University on Friday at an event that could help launch their welding careers.

The university for the first time hosted a Texas High School Welding Series certification event. The welding series exists “to develop the technical and employability skills necessary in today’s youth for tomorrow’s welding industry.” Its certification events are held regularly across the state, said Miguel Gonzalez, secretary of the LeTourneau University American Welding Society Student Chapter.

The student organization organized the event in cooperation with industry sponsors and the LeTourneau University welding engineering and engineering technology departments.