Homeschool enrollment spikes amid COVID-19 concerns

The Texas Home School Coalition’s call and email volume doubled in the last week of July.

TROUP, Texas — Homeschooling numbers are increasing again as East Texas closes in on the new school year. Home school coalitions are breaking records for the number of student’s they’re enrolling with renewed concern about Covid-19.

Brooke Ranshaw’s home has doubled as a school for four years. There are pros and cons to the process but keeping her family safe as a pandemic rages through the country has been especially rewarding.

"My kids didn't have to worry about wearing a mask in the classroom or anything like that. We're at home," she said.

According to a new study by the Texas Home School Coalition (THSC), more than 1,000 families are following her lead.

The coalition’s call and email volume doubled in the last week of July, surpassing what they saw even in the peak of the pandemic.

Last school year, families started fleeing to home learning. This year, more than 70% of them have decided to stay the course.

"I'm not surprised at all," Ranshaw said. "I think parents, once they get in the routine of homeschooling and seeing all the advantages over what comes across, maybe at first as a disadvantage, then they love it."

Gabe Adams will be heading into his junior year at Troup High School. He says COVID has changed the way he goes to school, but not enough for him to want to take it home.

"It’s a bit different. The masks are still a thing but only whenever there’s a big flareup so that won’t be too bad," he said.