Houston ISD virtual event comes after teacher says he was lied to and lowballed

The event was previously planned but comes on the heels of a teacher saying he wasn't paid what he was verbally promised.

HOUSTON — Houston ISD Superintendent Mike Miles will hold a virtual event Thursday.

Miles announced dates for a series of family events to share more information about his vision for the district that was taken over by the state. The events are also an effort to meet families from schools across the district. Thursday is the first and only virtual event. Families can register for the 6 p.m. event and submit questions for Miles and his team ahead of the meeting. Participants will also be able to ask questions in the chat during the Zoom meeting after his presentation.

This virtual meeting comes on the heels of a special education teacher for the district saying he was given a bait-and-switch offer to switch campuses.

Mario Williams told KHOU 11 News he was offered a 40% raise to sign a contract to move to another school in the district.

However, when he received the offer letter, he said it was $25,000 less than the $87,000 he was verbally told. On Wednesday, Williams tried to get answers about the pay discrepancy and he wasn’t alone, he said.

After speaking with a woman in the HISD compensation department, she insisted the offer letter with a $63,000 figure was correct, despite his account of what happened.

“There were a lot of people in there complaining about their pay, so I'm not the only one," he said. "I'm just the only person that actually decided to take the next step and go further."

The president of the Houston Federation of Teachers said teachers need to be paid what they were promised.

We reached out to the district and as of Thursday morning, we were still waiting to hear back from HISD about the pay accusations.

Those who wish to participate in the virtual meeting can register here: houstonisd.org/meetingregistration and submit questions here: houstonisd.org/meetingquestions