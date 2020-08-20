Local school districts make changes to allow for extra-curricular activities

Tyler and Longview high schools are making sure their students still have a chance to enjoy fine arts.

TYLER, Texas — Today was the first day of school for many students across East Texas, and while school districts are implementing new policies to keep students safe in the classroom, they also are making changes to how students participate in extra-curricular activities as well.

"Our number one goal is always student safety and making sure that we're protecting our kids," Sandra Newton, Director of Visual and Performing Arts for Tyler ISD, said. "But we still want to give them some opportunities and the arts offer quite a few of those."

Band students will be practicing social distancing and their directors will be allowed to be a little flexible with where they hold classes.

"If they want to take ensembles outside and play outside when the weather permits, that's another precaution that we can take," Newton said. "Plus who doesn't enjoy a little time outside during the day?"

One of the big questions parents and students have asked is,"how will kids who are learning remotely this semester still be able to participate?"

"There's a program called Smart Music that we use during the regular school year," Newton said. "But I think we'll probably be utilizing it a little bit more this upcoming year because students can practice and record. Band directors can access the student performances. They can share sheet music with them, do all those kinds of things."

According to the University Interscholastic League (UIL), students that participate in remote or virtual learning during this time are still eligible to participate in activities such as band, cheerleading and dance as long as they adhere to certain safety precautions.

At Longview High School, their Viewette dance squad has been practicing while wearing masks.

"That has been a big change for them," Viewette Director Debbie McGown said. "And so one of the things that we've really been doing to focus on having to dance in a mask is working on their breathing and doing different breathing techniques to help their lungs."

The team practices these breathing techniques every morning when they begin rehearsal.

"Its called the box breath technique," McGown said. "And it's where you inhale for four counts, you hold your breath for four counts, you exhale for four counts, and then you hold for four counts. Just trying to fill up your lungs all the way, hold that air in your lungs, let it go and be still for four counts without breathing."

While the team does still plan on performing during halftime at the Lobos football games, there's one key element to their performances that will not be happening this year.

"Drill team is known for kicking and high kicking," McGown said. "And we do that hooked up, which means they're supposed to touch each other. And that's one thing that we are not doing right now. So they're having to kick by themselves, which is a little bit of extra work. So we're spending a little more time on that kind of technique, trying to help them figure out how to hold their body up and be able to kick without being hooked up with somebody."

The Viewettes are also making sure that any members of the team that are doing distance learning this semester are still able to participate in an 8-count or two.

"They're still coming in because we are at the beginning of the school day, they're coming in for practice," McGown said. "And they're staying with us through practice in our first period class, and then they are free to go home to complete their virtual learning at home."