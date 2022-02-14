Jarvis Christian College kicks off inaugural 'Dr. Marc's masterclass'

Boston Celtics Senior Vice President for Corporate Partnerships and Business Development will give professional advice to students.

HAWKINS, Texas — Jarvis Christian College will host inaugural “Dr. Marc’s Masterclass: Advice from the Pros."

This will be a speaker series hosted by sports marketing pioneer Dr. Marc Williams, who currently serves as Jarvis Christian College assistant vice president for Innovation and Technology and assistant professor of business management and associate athletic director.

On Wednesday, the first event will be with Boston Celtics Senior Vice President for Corporate Partnerships and Business Development Ted Dalton of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

He will share his career advice on the sports and entertainment industry, the importance of networking and personal branding.

“When Dr. Williams asked me to speak to students at Jarvis Christian College, I did not hesitate to say yes,” Dalton said. “I am eager to share my experience as an executive with the Boston Celtics and provide insight into how these students could thrive in a professional sports organization.”

Williams and Dalton were classmates earning their master’s degrees in sports management at the Isenberg School of Management at the University of Massachusetts. Williams earned his doctoral degree in curriculum and instruction at West Virginia University.

“I’ve known Marc for 25 years since our days together at UMass Amherst where we earned our graduate degrees in sports management,” Dalton said. “Marc has tirelessly dedicated his life to helping students realize their full potential beyond school. The “Advice from the Pros” speaker series is a dynamic way to equip the next generation with critical life-skills developed in conjunction with experts across multiple disciplines.”

Dalton is a senior executive in the NBA entering his 17th season. He is responsible for managing partnership sales and activation, community relations and business development.

He is recognized for innovative and a best-in-class approach to sponsorship by the sports marketing industry and the NBA, the Celtics were selected Professional Sports Team of the Year by the Sports Business Journal.

Dalton graduated from Wesleyan University with an economics and government degree. He later earned his master’s degree in sports management from the University of Massachusetts.

Dalton currently serves his alma mater as part of the Wesleyan University Athletic Advisory Council and chairs the Wesleyan University Cardinal Club—both of which provide support for student-athletes.

“Ted is one of the most respected sports executives globally working for the most successful and winningest sports franchises in North America,” Williams said. “When I think about Jarvis Christian College celebrating 110 years of excellence this year, I think of the integral role the Celtics played in the Civil Rights movement that opened doors for Black athletes and Black head coaches. Ted and the Celtics continue to build on their legacy of Civil Rights. Ted is a man of integrity and the perfect person to share his knowledge with our students at Jarvis Christian College.”

Students from UCLA, Missouri State University, Prairie View A&M State University and Texas Southern University are also invited to the inaugural event.

“Dr. Williams is a powerful advocate for innovation in the entertainment industry,” said UCLA Center for Media, Entertainment & Sports Executive Director Jay Tucker. “Our students at UCLA Anderson School of Management look forward to participating in the upcoming speaker series with Ted Dalton. We extend our thanks to Dr. Williams and Jarvis Christian College for collaborating with us.”

Algerian Hart, associate dean of the graduate college at Missouri State University, said he also thanks Williams. “We appreciate Dr. Williams and Jarvis Christian College for providing our students access to this world-class networking opportunity,” Hart said.

Williams was recently named one of the top 100 Influential Black Leaders Today in CORE Magazine’s February 2022 issue. He also is one of the Top 25 Black Educators in Miami.

Williams and ESPN Sports Center Anchor Jay Harris co-created the “Advice from the Pros” speaker series in 2009 at Indiana University.

Whether a student is a recent high school graduate or a working adult seeking career advancement, Jarvis develops students from a diverse population and all ages intellectually, socially, spiritually and personally.