Indiana teen only student in the world to ace AP Calculus exam

Felix Zhang got all 108 questions on this spring's test right, the only student out of 270,000 to accomplish the feat.

MISHAWAKA, Ind. — An Indiana high school student accomplished a feat no one else in the world could do this spring.

Felix Zhang, a junior at Penn High School in Mishawaka, was the only student in the world to get every question on the AP Calculus AB exam correct.

That's 108 out of 108 questions right!

About 270,000 students took the exam worldwide, according to the Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation. While 20% of the students received a perfect "5" rating on the test, Zhang's was the only perfect score.

He told WNDU that even though some of the questions were multiple choice, he never had to guess at an answer, though he did go back and change one answer while he was checking his work.

“It was pretty surprising because like going into the test, I wasn’t really expecting like anything and obviously I wanted to do well on it, and I prepared a lot but I never thought about getting a perfect score before so, that was a nice surprise,” Zhang said.