Interim Longview High School principal shares goals for upcoming school year

Mrs. Shameika Allen has served in many roles at Longview ISD for nearly two decades. Most recently as Dean of Curriculum and Instruction.

Example video title will go here for this video

LONGVIEW, Texas — Students and parents will be seeing a familiar face lead Longview High School.

Shameika Allen was named interim principal last Sunday by Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox. She has served in many roles at Longview ISD for nearly two decades ranging from elementary school teacher to most recently as dean of curriculum and instruction.

"This year, will be my first year going into this interim role as head of schools – year 18," Allen said.

She was named interim principal after the unexpected death of Mr. James Brewer, someone Allen worked under and admired. She described him as someone who was selfless, a trait she wants to emulate.

"The highest of the high, the lowest of the low – he treated everyone equally, fairly, and that’s just something I would like to continue that students know that I’m your champion. I am here for you just as Mr. Brewer was here for all students," Allen said.

In less than a week, those students will walk the halls of Longview High School. It’s an exciting moment Allen is waiting for as she instills a new vision for the new school year.

"My vision is to make sure we have the administrative team in place to be able to able to understand my personal vision and build relationships with staff," Allen said.

That relationship is already starting strong – many staff members have already congratulated her in the new role. She said the first step into building this great relationship is the support from staff.

"That just, it moves us in the right direction. Everyone is pulling in the same direction," Allen said.

A direction that Mr. Brewer also had in vision, "Putting the students first. Having compassion for all students," Allen said.