TJC's International and Passport Day to take place on April 19

The 30th annual event allows students to have an up-close look at cultures from around the world through art, music, dance and food.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video was produced in March 2022.

Tyler Junior College is holding their International and Passport Day on April 19.

The 30th annual event allows students to have an up-close look at cultures from around the world through art, music, dance and food. The event will be from 9 am to 5 pm in the Apache Rooms of Rogers Student Center on the TJC Campus. Admission is free, along with the food, drinks and door prizes throughout the event.

The U.S. Post Office will be in attendance at the event, allowing visitors the opportunity to apply for or renew their U.S. passports.

The guests of honor for this year's event are the Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran and Mrs. Mary Hudson, a 1958 TJC alumna and mother of David Hudson, a longtime member of the TJC Board of Trustees.

The countries and states included in the event are:

Argentina

Australia

Azerbaijan

Bahamas

Cameroon

China

Costa Rica

Ecuador

Egypt

Germany

Ghana

Greece

Holland

India

Iran

Israel

Italy

Japan

Kenya

Korea

Mexico

New Zealand

Nigeria

Pakistan

Philippines

Russia

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Spain

Thailand

Turkey

Ukraine

The United States of America, including Texas and Louisiana

Throughout the day, there will be performances including:

Songs of Israel

"Mi Son" Salsa dance

"Paper Moon" Swing dance

Sirtaki, a Greek dance

Indian Rajasthani folk dance

Lavani Folk Dance of Maharashtra

Middle Eastern and Latin contemporary dances

African tribal dances

A magic show

Hula hoop and yoga demonstrations

Musica Latina

TJC Apache Pan Steel Drum Ensemble

In addition to the performances, there will be a fashion show featuring native dress from a variety of countries, including:

Spain

China

Mexico

Iran

Scotland

Costa Rica

Egypt

India

Turkey

Pakistan

Philippines

Thailand