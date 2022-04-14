TJC's International and Passport Day to take place on April 19

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video was produced in March 2022.
Tyler Junior College is holding their International and Passport Day on April 19.
The 30th annual event allows students to have an up-close look at cultures from around the world through art, music, dance and food. The event will be from 9 am to 5 pm in the Apache Rooms of Rogers Student Center on the TJC Campus. Admission is free, along with the food, drinks and door prizes throughout the event.
The U.S. Post Office will be in attendance at the event, allowing visitors the opportunity to apply for or renew their U.S. passports.
The guests of honor for this year's event are the Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran and Mrs. Mary Hudson, a 1958 TJC alumna and mother of David Hudson, a longtime member of the TJC Board of Trustees.
The countries and states included in the event are:
- Argentina
- Australia
- Azerbaijan
- Bahamas
- Cameroon
- China
- Costa Rica
- Ecuador
- Egypt
- Germany
- Ghana
- Greece
- Holland
- India
- Iran
- Israel
- Italy
- Japan
- Kenya
- Korea
- Mexico
- New Zealand
- Nigeria
- Pakistan
- Philippines
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Spain
- Thailand
- Turkey
- Ukraine
- The United States of America, including Texas and Louisiana
Throughout the day, there will be performances including:
- Songs of Israel
- "Mi Son" Salsa dance
- "Paper Moon" Swing dance
- Sirtaki, a Greek dance
- Indian Rajasthani folk dance
- Lavani Folk Dance of Maharashtra
- Middle Eastern and Latin contemporary dances
- African tribal dances
- A magic show
- Hula hoop and yoga demonstrations
- Musica Latina
- TJC Apache Pan Steel Drum Ensemble
In addition to the performances, there will be a fashion show featuring native dress from a variety of countries, including:
- Spain
- China
- Mexico
- Iran
- Scotland
- Costa Rica
- Egypt
- India
- Turkey
- Pakistan
- Philippines
- Thailand
For more information regarding the event, visit their website.