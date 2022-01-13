Jacksonville ISD to close Jan. 14 - Jan. 18 due to staff shortages, excessive student absences

By taking advantage of the already scheduled holiday weekend, Jacksonville ISD expects these additional days will allow them to return on Wednesday, January 19.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — The Jacksonville ISD will be closed from Friday, January 14 through Tuesday, January 18 due to staff shortages and excessive student absences.

The ISD states, "by taking advantage of the already scheduled holiday weekend, we expect these additional days will allow us to return to a normal schedule on Wednesday, January 19."

Jacksonville ISD also added, although they are fully aware that this is not an ideal situation for parents, they must keep the safety and health of the students and staff their top priority, especially during the pandemic.