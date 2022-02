Gina DeHoyos will serve the remainder of Woodfin’s unexpired term, which lasts from April 2022 to May 2023.

KILGORE, Texas — Kilgore College board trustees appointed a new board member at their Monday meeting to fill the unexpired term of long-time trustee Larry Woodfin, who stepped down from the board earlier this year.

Trustees voted unanimously to approve the appointment of Gina DeHoyos, of Gladewater, to fill the seat. DeHoyos will serve the remainder of Woodfin’s unexpired term, which lasts from April 2022 to May 2023.