‘Nano Pop – A Remembrance” on display in Turk Fine Arts Gallery through March 12

Artists remember friend and art movement they created as graduates students.

KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore College Visual Arts Department presents “Nano Pop – A Remembrance,” featuring artists Clayton Hurt, Nathan Porterfield and Lori Solley, through March 12 in the Anne Dean Turk Fine Arts Gallery on the Kilgore campus.

Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday. Admission is free.

The artists came up with the idea of Nano Pop when they were graduate students. This art movement centered around the idea that there was truly no "wrong" way to create art.

“It's an idea we continue to revisit 15 years later,” Solley said. “We remember our fellow founder Alvaro Perez, who passed away in 2020 and we honor him with this exhibition. This work is a about how we learn to diverge from our comfort and training to make our own work.”

Dallas- based artist, Hurt works mostly as a sculptor. He received an MFA from Texas Christian University in 2007 and a BFA from the University of North Texas in 2005.

A native of Clarksville, Porterfield received a BFA with emphasis in printmaking from The University of Texas at Tyler in 2004, and an MFA in printmaking from Texas Christian University in 2008. He currently lives and works in Fort Worth.

Lori Solley is a native of Gladewater and is currently an adjunct instructor at KC and UT Tyler. In 2005, she received a BFA in 2005 from UT Tyler in two-dimensional art and an MFA in 2007 from TCU in printmaking.