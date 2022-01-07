Kilgore High School club to host Health Science Fair Jan. 10

"This is the first health fair," Cheyenne Kirkpatrick, KHS Health Science teacher and coach, said.

KILGORE, Texas — Kilgore High School's Health Science Club will host their first-ever Health Science Fair Monday, Jan. 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the KHS cafeteria. The event is free for anyone to attend.

"This is the first health fair," Cheyenne Kirkpatrick, KHS Health Science teacher and coach, said. She has helped Kilgore health science students launch several new activities, including a marathon challenge, in which participants log their walking distances to total the full 26.2 miles of a standard marathon, as well as a 5K "Color Dash."

"We hope to make it an annual event. We've done the marathon challenge and we will be encouraging people to start that challenge at this event, but everything else, this is the first time."

The Health Science Fair will allow KHS students to demonstrate knowledge and skills they have learned in their health science classes while also helping other students and faculty share in their knowledge. Health Science students will set up a large variety of booths at the fair to show other what they have learned.

"The different booths the students are doing are material they have learned in class," Kirkpatrick said.