Kilgore ISD to offer free meals for 2022-2023 school year

Kilgore Independent School District will continue offering free meals for students in the upcoming school year.

In a press release, Kilgore ISD announced that they would continue to offer all school meals provided for free for all students for the 2022-2023 school year. Any registered student within Kilgore ISD is eligible to receive the free meals, meaning no student has to apply for reduced-cost meals.

The district is able to maintain the free meals through the Community Eligibility Provision, due to the USDA waiver expiring at the end of the previous school year. That waiver was instated to help families during the pandemic.